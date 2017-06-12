NBC and Megyn Kelly taking heat over upcoming Alex Jones' interview
Opposition quickly surfaced soon after promotional videos of the interview with the InfoWars founder, scheduled for the June 18 episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, were first shown during the June 11 episode and appeared online. A #ShameonNBC hashtag began trending on Twitter with an outcry of concern about giving a platform to Jones, who in the past has supported conspiracy theories about the government blowing up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995 and the 9/11 terror attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Hickrystyk
|125
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sat
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC