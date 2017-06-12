NBC and Megyn Kelly taking heat over ...

NBC and Megyn Kelly taking heat over upcoming Alex Jones' interview

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Opposition quickly surfaced soon after promotional videos of the interview with the InfoWars founder, scheduled for the June 18 episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, were first shown during the June 11 episode and appeared online. A #ShameonNBC hashtag began trending on Twitter with an outcry of concern about giving a platform to Jones, who in the past has supported conspiracy theories about the government blowing up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995 and the 9/11 terror attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 12 hr Hickrystyk 125
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Jun 8 Jamie Dundee 16
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jun 7 Jamie Dundee 13
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC