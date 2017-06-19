My 2 Cents: Showcasing OK's Native American History
My friend Steve Lackmeyer, undoubtedly the most knowledgeable reporter around when it comes to downtown Oklahoma City, it's history and future, wrote a column for The Oklahoman last week taking exception to my idea of naming the new downtown park "Land Run Park." In recent years, there has been some Native American backlash to the celebrations of the Land Runs, because of the cost to the tribes that had been settled here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gangs
|18 min
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC