My 2 Cents: Showcasing OK's Native American History

My friend Steve Lackmeyer, undoubtedly the most knowledgeable reporter around when it comes to downtown Oklahoma City, it's history and future, wrote a column for The Oklahoman last week taking exception to my idea of naming the new downtown park "Land Run Park." In recent years, there has been some Native American backlash to the celebrations of the Land Runs, because of the cost to the tribes that had been settled here.

