Murder Suspect Linked To Metro Armed ...

Murder Suspect Linked To Metro Armed Robberies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Late Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed a first-degree murder charge against 22-year-old Devon Bowman and 27-year-old Christopher Carter was charged with accessory to murder. The men have been charged for the death of Jerome Garrett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 8 hr Democrats Lie a Lot 41
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 8 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed Jamie Dundee 13
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Wed TRUTH WINS OUT 9
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jun 6 Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 5 D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Jun 5 Creeps 15
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC