Moore schools, families of children killed in tornado settle
A suburban Oklahoma City public school system has reached an agreement with the families of seven children killed in a 2013 tornado, ending three years of litigation. In a statement, the Moore Public Schools said the families have agreed to accept $14,000 each to settle the lawsuit arising from the destruction of a classroom addition at Plaza Towers Elementary School.
