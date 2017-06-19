Midwest City doctor charged in overdose deaths of five patients
A Midwest City doctor was charged Friday in the overdose deaths of five patients, accused in a murder case of unlawfully prescribing excessive amounts of prescription drugs to the victims. Regan Ganoung Nichols, 57, is charged in Oklahoma County District Court with five counts of second-degree murder.
