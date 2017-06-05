Midwest City cell phone store robbed at BB-gunpoint
Police responded to a flood of emergency calls regarding an at a cell phone store in Midwest City around noon Friday. Three males took cell phones and other property from Wireless Solutions, located at 7554 SE 15, while armed with what turned out to be a BB gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|20 hr
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Fri
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC