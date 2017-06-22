Man wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma City homicides arrested in Oklahoma City
For about a year, Oklahoma City police hunted a man they called "a ghost," an elusive homicide suspect who always seemed to be one step ahead of investigators. William Proctor, 22, who was wanted for a January homicide in Oklahoma City, was arrested after a year-long search.
