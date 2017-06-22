Man fatally shot by officer in southeastern Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the fatal shooting happened Wednesday in Millerton, about 175 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. According to the OSBI, a McCurtain County sheriff's deputy and a Valliant police officer responded to a domestic altercation call and encountered a man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela.
