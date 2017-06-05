Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Set Fire To OKC Apartment Building
Residents at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are on edge after one of their neighbors is accused of setting a fire to one of the buildings. Police aren't sure what prompted Antonio Fuller, the man accused of arson, to start a fire at an apartment complex near NW 10th St. and N. Rockwell Ave. the morning of June 5. Officers arrived around 2 a.m. to find Fuller walking away from a fire that was burning on a sidewalk outside one of the apartment buildings.
