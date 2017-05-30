Love the Oklahoma City countryside, but don't get used to it
Whether it blew in or was dropped in, volunteer wheat sprouted in our front flower beds the first year we lived here, 1999, when there also were cows and calves in a pasture right below my eighth-floor newsroom window at Britton and Broadway. In the backyard, late every summer, I sometimes would hear the vacant, plaintive sort of cooing-warbling sound that male mourning doves make.
