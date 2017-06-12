Konawa councilwoman dies in ATV crash...

Konawa councilwoman dies in ATV crash in central Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Tiffany Barton died in the crash Saturday near Byng, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Officials say Barton had served as a member of the Konawa City Council.

