Kilpatrick Turnpike off ramp now open after temporary close
Troopers have opened the May Avenue off ramp on westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike after it was closed for an oil spill, authorities reported. Around 12:15 p.m., authorities reported that the exit ramp was re-opened after it had been closed for over an hour.
