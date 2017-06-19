Jurors choose life in prison for Oklahoma City shooting called 'random act of violence'
Jurors chose life in prison Friday for an Oklahoma City man after convicting him of a shooting prosecutors called "a random act of violence." Samuel Cosby, 27, was found guilty of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
