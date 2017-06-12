Jonathan Grafton Sentenced To 25 Years For Killing Father, Lieutenant
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the shooting deaths of his father and an off-duty police lieutenant just west of Oklahoma City. Jonathan Henry Grafton, 24, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday in accordance with a plea agreement, The Oklahoman reported.
