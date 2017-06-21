Investigators release findings after ...

Investigators release findings after latest incident with Silver Bullet at Frontier City

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

For the third time in less than a year, a popular roller coaster did not run properly at an Oklahoma City amusement park. In June of 2016, the Silver Bullet stalled about 100 feet in the air and several passengers had to be rescued from the ride by firefighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dark. 20 hr MsNemo 2
Dark connect 21 hr MsNemo 1
Black gangs Tue The Green Watch Dog 3
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 19 Jamie Dundee 4
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC