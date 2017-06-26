Investigation Into Deadly OKC Officer-Involved Shooting Continues
Oklahoma City police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left Deveonte Johnson, 24, dead. The deadly exchange happened near the intersection of Southwest 15th St. and South Robinson Ave. Sunday evening.
