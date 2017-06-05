Interview and video: Theatrical Force Charles Ross brings his...
Charles Ross is bringing his "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" back to Oklahoma City for the 40th anniversary of the first "Star Wars" movie and the 15th anniversary of Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre. Photo provided When Charles Ross took his first childhood trips to that now-iconic galaxy far, far away, he had no inkling that the epic adventures of one intergalactic farm boy would eventually transport him all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|19 hr
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Fri
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC