Inmates escape from Oklahoma jail for 2nd time
Four dangerous inmates, including one in custody on a first-degree murder charge, escaped from an Oklahoma jail early this morning through the ventilation system, officials said Monday. Two of the escapees escaped from the same jail just three months earlier, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
