Inmates escape from Oklahoma jail for...

Inmates escape from Oklahoma jail for 2nd time

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Four dangerous inmates, including one in custody on a first-degree murder charge, escaped from an Oklahoma jail early this morning through the ventilation system, officials said Monday. Two of the escapees escaped from the same jail just three months earlier, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 49 min Hickrystyk 125
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Jun 8 Jamie Dundee 16
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jun 7 Jamie Dundee 13
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC