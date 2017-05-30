Immigrant students celebrate high sch...

Immigrant students celebrate high school graduation

There are 1 comment on the Fox 23 story from 1 hr ago, titled Immigrant students celebrate high school graduation. In it, Fox 23 reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
duh

Phoenix, AZ

#1 1 hr ago
One would have to wonder why immigrants going to and graduating high school is news worthy since they've been doing just that for hundreds of years. However, it is essential that everyone knows Oklahoma was the first to have immigrants.?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 11 hr thelaceykat 7
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) May 28 Fugee81 4
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? May 28 Washington Post 3
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC