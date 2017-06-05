I-235 Construction Project Alternate Routes
Thousands of Oklahoma drivers will be impacted by the latest construction project on 1-235. Oklahoma Department of Transportation has shut down Interstate 235 until Wednesday night to work on the Interstate 44 interchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|4 hr
|okimar
|38
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|5 hr
|Bad4Good
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 29
|notsweets
|7
|Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11)
|May 29
|87ttyum
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC