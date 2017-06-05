Hot, sunny, windy day Monday in Oklahoma City
Monday: Sunny with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph. Monday night: Mostly clear with a low around 74. South wind 9 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sat
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC