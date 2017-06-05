Homicide victim found in Oklahoma City
The victim has been identified as Zane Axl Peery, 22, of Guthrie. Officers found him dead near the roadway at Air Depot Boulevard north of NE 50th at 11:09 a.m. Peery had trauma to his body consistent with homicide, police reports say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|4 hr
|okimar
|40
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 5
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Jun 5
|Creeps
|15
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC