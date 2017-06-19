Homicide, assault suspect now behind ...

Homicide, assault suspect now behind bars

Police arrested Deabray Reese, 21, on complaints of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to police reports and court documents. Reese is a suspect in the murder of Steven Morgan, 19, who died in the hospital June 15 of injuries from a shooting two nights before in south Oklahoma City, police report.

