Heat alert in Oklahoma City, temperatures in upper 90s Friday
A heat alert has been issued in Oklahoma City, and afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s Friday, the National Weather Service reports. The high temperature Friday will be near 97 degrees with a heat index up to 101 degrees, the weather service reports.
