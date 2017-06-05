Health officials: Mosquitoes carrying...

Health officials: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Oklahoma County

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Summer is almost here, and health officials in Oklahoma County are warning residents about the dangers posed by a pesky pest. The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says that experts have confirmed several samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for carrying West Nile Virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) 1 hr Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 11 hr D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 12 hr Creeps 15
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 21 hr okimar 38
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sun rogerebert 8
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Sun Jamie Dundee 3
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Sun duh 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC