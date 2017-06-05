Health officials: Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Oklahoma County
Summer is almost here, and health officials in Oklahoma County are warning residents about the dangers posed by a pesky pest. The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says that experts have confirmed several samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for carrying West Nile Virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|11 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|12 hr
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|21 hr
|okimar
|38
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC