Gas Prices In OKC Fall 5.1 Cents In Last Week
Gas Prices In OKC Fall 5.1 Cents In Last Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, gas prices are 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
