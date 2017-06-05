Gang member headed to death row for Oklahoma City shooting
A gang member accused of killing an Oklahoma City man to gain some street cred is headed to death row. Oklahoma County jurors on Thursday chose the punishment for Ronnie Eugene Fuston after learning he also killed another man in Enid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|14 hr
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|18 hr
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|18 hr
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 7
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC