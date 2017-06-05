Gang member headed to death row for O...

Gang member headed to death row for Oklahoma City shooting

A gang member accused of killing an Oklahoma City man to gain some street cred is headed to death row. Oklahoma County jurors on Thursday chose the punishment for Ronnie Eugene Fuston after learning he also killed another man in Enid.

