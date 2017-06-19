Free fight: Watch Kevin Lee choke out James Moontasri at UFC Fight Night 71

Before Kevin Lee takes on Michael Chiesa this weekend at UFC Fight Night 112 inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, let's take a trip down memory lane to see one of Lee's most impressive performances. In 2015, Lee found himself face-to-face with Jams Moontasri at UFC Fight Night 71 in a battle of rising Lightweights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.