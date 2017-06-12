Former refugees reflect on their expe...

Former refugees reflect on their experiences settling in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive orders seeking to suspend refugee admissions, The Oklahoman spoke to six area residents about the orders, their own refugee experience and what it means to live in America. Zo Tuang, originally from Myanmar, poses for a portrait inside his Oklahoma City apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Available 4 hr lexis 1
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC