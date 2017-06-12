Festival launched to revive Oklahoma City's historic Jewel Theatre
Not much is left along NE 4, once an important African American commercial corridor in Oklahoma City, but a campaign is being launched to ensure the last surviving black theater is brought back to life for future generations. The Jewel Theatre, built in 1931 by African American businessman Percy James, was one of the top entertainment venues for the black community until it closed in the 1970s.
