Felice Herrig Can't Find the Finish, but Takes the W
Felice Herrig makes it THREE in a row with another big win over a game Justine Kish! Do work Lil' Bulldog! #UFCOKC https://t.co/r6akJqLzuX Check out Felice Herrig as she puts Justine Kish in trouble, but can't find the finish at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.
