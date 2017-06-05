Fallin signs bill to allow cocktails ...

Fallin signs bill to allow cocktails in theaters

Gov. Mary Fallin acted on all but two of the remaining bills from the 2017 legislative session, including a measure that allows cinema-served cocktails. House Bill 2186 was one of 16 bills signed on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the Legislature adjourned for the year.

