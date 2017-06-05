Fallin signs bill to allow cocktails in theaters
Gov. Mary Fallin acted on all but two of the remaining bills from the 2017 legislative session, including a measure that allows cinema-served cocktails. House Bill 2186 was one of 16 bills signed on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the Legislature adjourned for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 5
|okimar
|38
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC