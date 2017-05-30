Edmond teen drilled hours each day to become runner-up in national spelling bee

Rohan Rajeev, a 14-year-old from Edmond, spells a word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday. MANUEL BALCE CENETA/Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY - Although he didn't win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, an Edmond student says he will never forget the experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.