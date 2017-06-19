Crews Battle Mobile Home Fire Near Newalla
Crews have gotten a handle on a mobile home fire in a rural area just to the south of the town of Newalla. Firefighters out of Oklahoma City were called out to battle the blaze at the home, located in the 10000 block of Skyview Ln., near SE 104th St. and S. Harrah Rd. Crews reported getting a handle on the fire shortly before 5 p.m. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire started.
