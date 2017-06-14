Court documents shed light on McClain Co. murder investigation, possible love triangle
Court documents are providing a picture of an ongoing murder investigation and possible love triangle that now has two people behind bars. Sherry Lynn Lowe, 48, and Logan Dean Thacker, 22, are facing charges of first-degree murder, according to the McClain County Sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|15 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|16 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 10
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC