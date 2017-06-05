Could be a while before short, rough road on city's southwest side sees face lift

But, she said it's been over the same amount of time there hasn't been any major overhaul of the dead end road - save for the pothole repair and patches. The cracked blacktop - in some spots, the pavement severely buckled and bowed - runs a little more than 1,000 feet in length on S. Eagle Lane off of S.W. 29th St., near Council Road.

