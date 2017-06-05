Cornett looks to buck history in race for Oklahoma governor
IN deciding to run for governor, Mick Cornett is banking on having more success seeking higher political office than previous Oklahoma City officials - himself included. Cornett, wrapping up his fourth term as mayor, tweeted last week that he will make his gubernatorial run official by filing paperwork this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Mon
|okimar
|38
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 4
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC