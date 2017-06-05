Conor Oberst to play autumn Oklahoma City show
Esteemed singer-songwriter Conor Oberst will perform in concert Oct. 27 at the Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown. Oberst released his eighth studio album, "Salutations," in March on Nonesuch Records.
