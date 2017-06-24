City officials eye legal options agai...

City officials eye legal options against former city manager, others

The Yukon City Council voted Tuesday to authorize attorneys from an Oklahoma City litigation firm to begin the process of suing the city's former manager, financial advisers and auditing firm. In a 4-0 vote that followed a 44-minute executive session, the council asked attorneys from McAfee and Tate to initiate action against former City Manager Grayson Bottom, R.S. Meacham CPAs and Advisors, and FSW&B CPAs.

