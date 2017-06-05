City Of OKC: Odd/Even Watering Schedule Especially Important In Summer
The Utilities Department wants to remind water customers of its permanent, year-long odd/even watering schedule, which is especially important during the summer months. Residents and businesses with an address that ends in an odd number can use sprinklers on odd-numbered calendar days.
