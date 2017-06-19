Chance for rain in Oklahoma City Friday, slightly cooler day
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Partly sunny with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north, northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gangs
|2 hr
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|3 hr
|Abc
|2
|Dark.
|Tue
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|Tue
|MsNemo
|1
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC