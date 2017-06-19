Chance for rain in Oklahoma City Frid...

Chance for rain in Oklahoma City Friday, slightly cooler day

11 hrs ago

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Partly sunny with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north, northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

