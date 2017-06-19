Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest record
An Oklahoma City Democrat running for state Senate pleaded guilty in 2013 to domestic abuse in the presence of a child, records show. "That has nothing to do with my ... outlook and wishes for the state of Oklahoma to be turned back in the right direction," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|17 hr
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|20 hr
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|21 hr
|Abc
|2
|Dark connect
|Jun 20
|MsNemo
|1
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC