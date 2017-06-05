Candidate field set for vacant Oklaho...

Candidate field set for vacant Oklahoma House, Senate seats

The field of candidates is set for two special elections - one for a vacant House seat in Broken Arrow and another for an open Senate seat in south Oklahoma City. Eight candidates filed for the vacant House seat in Broken Arrow - six Republicans and two Democrats - including the wife of the late state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.

