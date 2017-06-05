Candidate field set for vacant Oklahoma House, Senate seats
The field of candidates is set for two special elections - one for a vacant House seat in Broken Arrow and another for an open Senate seat in south Oklahoma City. Eight candidates filed for the vacant House seat in Broken Arrow - six Republicans and two Democrats - including the wife of the late state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|4 hr
|okimar
|40
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 5
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Jun 5
|Creeps
|15
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
