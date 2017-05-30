Business Owners Concerned After Body Found Inside Se Okc Adult Novelty Store
"I mean you just wouldn't want something like that to happen too close to your business," said Juan Cardenas, Mercado Ari business owner. Online Eastern Avenue Video is listed as an adult novelty store and Broadcast Media Company owned by Naughty and Nice LLC. They have three locations; one in Tulsa and two in Oklahoma City, including the one near SE 11 Street and Eastern.
