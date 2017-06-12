Body Found In NW Okc Tuesday Id'd As Missing Man
Officers say the body of Jose Miguel Lopez, 29, of Oklahoma City was found near Reno Ave. and Council Rd. Tuesday. The medical examiner has not released the official cause and manner of Lopez's death.
