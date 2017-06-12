Bela Fleck & Brooklyn Rider, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Oklahoma City...
The Armstrong International Cultural Foundation announced the 2017-2018 Performing Arts Series, showcasing a rich diversity of performances from around the world, at the Armstrong Auditorium, 14400 S Bryant Road. "The upcoming season is one of our most exciting seasons yet with performers from five continents," said Ryan Malone, concert manager for Armstrong Auditorium, in a news release.
