Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody Following Chase, Crash In NW Okc

Police say a suspect who led them on a pursuit before crashing out in northwest Oklahoma City is the suspect in a bank robbery from earlier in the afternoon. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, crashed out on N. May Ave., just to the south of W. Britton Rd. EMSA was called to the scene to treat the suspect after the crash.

