ATF Offers $10K Reward For Information On Warr Acres Pawn Shop Robbery

ATF Offers $10K Reward For Information On Warr Acres Pawn Shop R - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who stole guns from a metro pawn shop. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says two gunmen made off with more than 20 guns from Fast Cash Pawn on Northwest Expressway on Sunday, May 22. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the ATF Dallas Field Division office at 1 227-4300 or 1 ATF-GUNS .

