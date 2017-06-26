As Oklahoma City trails expand, recreation, functionality are served
At more than 80 miles and growing, Oklahoma City's trails are becoming a functional system that can serve walkers, runners and bicyclists who ride for fun or commute to work. MAPS 3 is adding 28 miles to the system, with the 7.5-mile West River trail already open and providing a link from downtown and Bricktown to Lake Overholser.
